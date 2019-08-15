Menu
The Attwood Marshall Tweed United Metro League division one side following their six goal victory over Surfers Paradise.
Donna Tolley
Soccer

United continue winning ways with six goal thumping

Michael Doyle
by
15th Aug 2019 11:52 AM
TWEED United made no mistake in their Football Gold Coast Metro League division one fixture on Wednesday night, easily accounting for Surfers Paradise at home. 

United came into the game with plenty of players missing including in-form striker Emily Melnik.

Kristy-Ann Parsons stepped up to the mark, as she has done all season, with two goals in the 6-0 win. 

Defence was also a hallmark of the side's impressive win, with teenager Savana Aspery playing a pivotal role at the back. 

Captain Ashteal Kolovos said despite the scoreline her girls had to work hard for the win. 

"Surfers came out hard but persistence and work team saw us win in the end," she said. 

Tweed will play their final regular season game before the finals series next Wednesday against Coomera.

football gold coast gold coast football metro north tweed united football club
Tweed Daily News

