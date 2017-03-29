28°
News

United Cudgen Headland ready for Aussies' challenge

Daniel McKenzie
| 29th Mar 2017 12:40 PM
Luke Chaffer, Angus McPhail, Jarrad Cain and Scott McCartney are gunning for a medal in Open Men's Board Relay competition at The Aussies.
Luke Chaffer, Angus McPhail, Jarrad Cain and Scott McCartney are gunning for a medal in Open Men's Board Relay competition at The Aussies. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

CUDGEN Headland Surf Life Saving Club's (SLSC) Open Men's board relay team are hoping a solid team mentality can propel them towards the podium at this year's Aussies.

Competing in a range of teams' events across nine days at North Kirra, Cudgen's teams form a strong nucleus for their success across juniors, masters and opens.

The club's Open Men's side, led by Far North Coast Branch (FNC) head coach Scott McCartney, are one of the club's main chances in teams' competition.

McCartney said his side, made up of himself, Angus McPhail, Luke Chaffer and Jarrad Cain, had been in good form and would be gunning for the podium in the Open board relay.

"We usually make the final each year and finish up there, but we haven't been able to crack the medals yet. So we're hoping this year we can,” he said.

"We've been paddling really well, and each year we've been progressing, so hopefully we can continue that here at the Australian Titles and hopefully go a little bit better.”

He said with the side's progression came a unity which would give them an edge over their rivals.

"We've got good camaraderie. We're always hanging out together and we've come through the system together as well,” McCartney said.

"Knowing that, we kind of want it a little bit more than teams that have just brought athletes together, so that's on our side.”

The side dominated at NSW Country Surf Life Saving Championships in February, taking out the Open Board Relay, while McCartney and Chaffer finished third and third respectively in the individual Open Board Race.

Although in form, McCartney said the jump to Aussies' level north of the border was the toughest competition could get, with Queensland athletes holding an advantage on their home soil.

"Queenslanders get to train in these kinds of conditions and they're really strong at getting through that gutter on the way back in,” McCartney said.

With some 7,000 competitors across 400 events, McCartney said the sheer amount of elite Athletes competing at Aussies meant the level went up another notch.

"You double the amount of effort you needed to put in at State,” he said.

"It's double the amount of athletes here that have that ability to launch and go to another level.”

The side will also compete in Taplin board relays where they'll bring in junior stars Josh Jones and Rory Matthews.

McCartney said while the exposure to open competition would be invaluable for the young athletes and the club's future, it reflected the connection and unity shared throughout the club.

"We get the team together and its about morale; we get them keen and excited to race,” he said.

"They train for pretty much a year round training schedule for just this event, so it's about getting them to realise that and getting them down here and putting everything they've got into it.”

Today signalled the first day of Opens competition following the completion of youth and masters' events, which kicked-off The Aussies on Saturday.

McCartney said Open athletes would need to step up after youth and masters' competitors had set a strong platform for the team.

"Youths have been doing really well with a few medals, the masters have done their job. They've set the bar pretty high, so now it's up to us (Opens),” he said.

"We're looking forward to getting out there and getting a few races in.”

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  australian titles cudgen cudgen headland surf life saving club north kirra scott mccartney sport surf life saving surf life saving australia the aussies tweed sport

Terranora Lakes Country Club fire prompts calls for a fix

Terranora Lakes Country Club fire prompts calls for a fix

Another blaze has broken out at the derelict Terranora Lakes Country Club, prompting calls for the owner to fix the site or sell it.

Gig guide: What's on in the Tweed music scene

Legendary group the Violent Femmes play Twin Towns on Friday night.

Violent Femmes and Pseudo Echo headline week ahead

Being beachside at Pottsville

House of the Week - 130 Overall Drive, Pottsville NSW.

Check out this week's feature property.

Kingscliff's draft height limits could be too small

Councillor James Owen questions the heigh limits of the Kingscliff Localilty Plan.

Kingscliff Locality Plan questioned by Tweed councillor.

Local Partners

Terranora Lakes Country Club fire prompts calls for a fix

Another blaze has broken out at the derelict Terranora Lakes Country Club, prompting calls for the owner to fix the site or sell it.

THINGS TO DO THIS WEEK...

The cast of The Real Inspector Hound which plays Murwillumbah Civic Centre.

JOIN aan inspiring yoga session, or see The Real Inspector Hound.

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Brand new music evolves with Country superstar

Adam Brand's 33 date national tour is underway.

Australia's Country favourite hits the road

Gig Guide: Big weekend of music ahead

John Paul Young plays Twin Towns on Saturday night.

What's happening on the Tweed?

Gig guide: What's on in the Tweed music scene

Big bands a highlight in week of great music

MOVIE REVIEW: LEGO Batman best caped crusader yet

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Batman!

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

MOVIE REVIEW: Power Rangers way out of their league

Becky G., Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, Ludi Lin, and RJ Cyler in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

A Lego action figure is capable of running rings around teen misfits

Bliss N Eso announce a stack of regional tour dates

Aussie rappers Bliss N Eso are hitting the road in May for a 27-date national tour.

AUSSIE rappers hitting the road in May with new album.

Scarlett Johansson reveals the huge roles she’s lost out on

Scarlett Johansson greets fans at the Japan World Premiere of the movie Ghost In The Shell.

GHOST in the Shell star shares ups and downs of Hollywood.

MOVIE REVIEW: Life puts Alien’s Ridley Scott on notice

Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from the movie Life.

RYAN Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson star in epic sci-fi thriller.

Impressive Waterfront Duplex

2/1 Tattler Court, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 $490,000 ...

This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase an immaculately presented duplex with large open plan living and fantastic outdoor entertaining area with gorgeous...

Second Opportunity - Collapsed Contract

11/7-9 Stapylton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 1 Offers Over...

Admire the panoramic hinterland and ocean views from your private top floor balcony. This property is perfectly positioned within a short stroll to the white sands...

In the Heart of Coolangatta - a Flat 250m Walk to the Sand

6/30 Lanham Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $379,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 12:00 - 12:30PM QLD On the second level of the "New Galaxy" building this two-bedroom unit presents great value for...

Perfectly Positioned Apartment - 850 Metres to Kirra Beach

4/22 Binya Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

House 2 1 1 $300,000

This property is perfect for anyone seeking a relaxed, beachside lifestyle or an excellent investment opportunity. - Two generous sized bedrooms both with built...

This attractive free-standing duplex is just the ticket if you&#39;re looking for easy maintenance, independent living

1/21 Alexander Court, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 3 2 1 435,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST * Three bedrooms, two bathrooms * Master with built-in robe and ensuite * Open plan...

The Ultimate Waterfront Lifestyle

74 Old Ferry Road, Banora Point 2486

House 5 3 4 $1,375,000 ...

This absolute Waterfront Property is located in the Exclusive Oxley Cove Estate. Here you will enjoy your own sandy beach and direct access to the beautiful Tweed...

Stunning Urban Town Homes

1 & 1A/36 Recreation Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Duplex 3 2 2 $595,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Town Home 1 - $629,000 (3 bedrooms, 2+ bathrooms, 2 car, pool) Town Home 1a - $595,000 (3...

RAINBOW BAY GEM WITH STUNNING VIEWS OVER JACK EVANS BOAT HARBOUR

4/26 Hill Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 AUCTION

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 4:00 - 5:00pm NSW DST AUCTION SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 5:00PM NSW DST Located in a small block of only 6 apartments in...

Rare Find - Central Tweed Home With Character And A Peaceful Outlook

5 Adelaide Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

This is a rare opportunity to purchase a delightful home in an excellent location directly opposite the Recreation Oval. With polished hardwood floors, high...

450 METRES TO GREENMOUNT BEACH

15/6-8 Thomson Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 2 1 Price Guide...

Situated in a highly sought-after location, this nicely presented two-bedroom top floor apartment is only 450 metres from the iconic Greenmount Beach. This...

Being beachside at Pottsville

House of the Week - 130 Overall Drive, Pottsville NSW.

Check out this week's feature property.

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

House prices up as Tweed lures buyers

The Tweed lifestyle is attracting plenty of buyers to the region.

Casuarina keeps top spot in strong market.

Beach bliss in Rainbow Bay

22/265 Boundary St, Rainbow Bay

Have a look at the house of the week.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!