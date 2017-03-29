United Cudgen Headland ready for Aussies' challenge

Luke Chaffer, Angus McPhail, Jarrad Cain and Scott McCartney are gunning for a medal in Open Men's Board Relay competition at The Aussies.

CUDGEN Headland Surf Life Saving Club's (SLSC) Open Men's board relay team are hoping a solid team mentality can propel them towards the podium at this year's Aussies.

Competing in a range of teams' events across nine days at North Kirra, Cudgen's teams form a strong nucleus for their success across juniors, masters and opens.

The club's Open Men's side, led by Far North Coast Branch (FNC) head coach Scott McCartney, are one of the club's main chances in teams' competition.

McCartney said his side, made up of himself, Angus McPhail, Luke Chaffer and Jarrad Cain, had been in good form and would be gunning for the podium in the Open board relay.

"We usually make the final each year and finish up there, but we haven't been able to crack the medals yet. So we're hoping this year we can,” he said.

"We've been paddling really well, and each year we've been progressing, so hopefully we can continue that here at the Australian Titles and hopefully go a little bit better.”

He said with the side's progression came a unity which would give them an edge over their rivals.

"We've got good camaraderie. We're always hanging out together and we've come through the system together as well,” McCartney said.

"Knowing that, we kind of want it a little bit more than teams that have just brought athletes together, so that's on our side.”

The side dominated at NSW Country Surf Life Saving Championships in February, taking out the Open Board Relay, while McCartney and Chaffer finished third and third respectively in the individual Open Board Race.

Although in form, McCartney said the jump to Aussies' level north of the border was the toughest competition could get, with Queensland athletes holding an advantage on their home soil.

"Queenslanders get to train in these kinds of conditions and they're really strong at getting through that gutter on the way back in,” McCartney said.

With some 7,000 competitors across 400 events, McCartney said the sheer amount of elite Athletes competing at Aussies meant the level went up another notch.

"You double the amount of effort you needed to put in at State,” he said.

"It's double the amount of athletes here that have that ability to launch and go to another level.”

The side will also compete in Taplin board relays where they'll bring in junior stars Josh Jones and Rory Matthews.

McCartney said while the exposure to open competition would be invaluable for the young athletes and the club's future, it reflected the connection and unity shared throughout the club.

"We get the team together and its about morale; we get them keen and excited to race,” he said.

"They train for pretty much a year round training schedule for just this event, so it's about getting them to realise that and getting them down here and putting everything they've got into it.”

Today signalled the first day of Opens competition following the completion of youth and masters' events, which kicked-off The Aussies on Saturday.

McCartney said Open athletes would need to step up after youth and masters' competitors had set a strong platform for the team.

"Youths have been doing really well with a few medals, the masters have done their job. They've set the bar pretty high, so now it's up to us (Opens),” he said.

"We're looking forward to getting out there and getting a few races in.”