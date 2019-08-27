United head into finals after thumping win

UNITED will host a semi final tomorrow night after finishing the regular season with a 6-1 win over Coomera.

Under the guidance of assistant coach Jacob Hawkins, United did not miss a beat with prolific scorers Emily Melnik and Kristy-Ann Parsons and captain Ashteal Kolovos all all bagging two each.

Following the win Hawkins said he was impressed with the side's ability to stay patient throughout the contest.

"It was a controlled game and the women played very well, covering each other for the entire game," he said.

"This win will secure their position in the top four.

"It was a great effort by all players."

Tweed will host tomorrow night's semi final at Arkinstall Park against Musgrave.

Kick-off will be at 7pm.