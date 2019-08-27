Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Soccer

United head into finals after thumping win

Michael Doyle
by
27th Aug 2019 9:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNITED will host a semi final tomorrow night after finishing the regular season with a 6-1 win over Coomera. 

Under the guidance of assistant coach Jacob Hawkins, United did not miss a beat with prolific scorers Emily Melnik and Kristy-Ann Parsons and captain Ashteal Kolovos all  all bagging two each.

Following the win Hawkins said he was impressed with the side's ability to stay patient throughout the contest. 

"It was a controlled game and the women played very well, covering each other for the entire game," he said.

"This win will secure their position in the top four. 

"It was a great effort by all players." 

Tweed will host tomorrow night's semi final at Arkinstall Park against Musgrave.

Kick-off will be at 7pm. 

football gold coast tweed united football club
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    2GB takes ratings hit after Alan Jones NZ saga

    premium_icon 2GB takes ratings hit after Alan Jones NZ saga

    Politics 2GB has felt the effects of a controversial few months with the Sydney powerhouse station suffering a dip in the latest radio ratings, including in breakfast after...

    • 27th Aug 2019 9:49 AM
    • 2 teatree
    What NAPLAN results really reveal about your child

    premium_icon What NAPLAN results really reveal about your child

    Education What teachers say about the controversial exams

    • 27th Aug 2019 9:16 AM
    How you can have your say on the Rail Trail

    premium_icon How you can have your say on the Rail Trail

    Council News LANDOWNERS adjoining the rail corridor from Murwillumbah to Crabbes Creek are being...

    ‘You have no idea’: Hanson explodes

    ‘You have no idea’: Hanson explodes

    Politics Hanson and Neil Mitchell clash over the trip to Uluru