GOAL SCORERS: Savana Aspery with United Metro north captain Ashteal Kolovos after their victory against Robina Blue.
Soccer

United host double header tonight

Michael Doyle
by
1st May 2019 5:00 AM

FOOTBALL: There will be a full night of football at Arkinstall Park this evening, when Tweed United host games in the Gold Coast Metro North and Metro South competitions.

United's Metro North side will be on the pitch at 6.30pm when they face Musgrave.

The Tweed side have already played once this week, when they travelled to Robina on Monday night for their rescheduled Round 1 clash.

Two goals to Karis Walker, along with goals to Ashteal Kolovos, Jessica Vannucci, Kristy-Ann Parsons and Savana Aspery led the side to a 6-1 win over Robina Blue.

Aspery, the side's youngest player, said she was thrilled to score her first goal in senior football on Monday.

"That was the best feeling,” Aspery said after the win.

"I am so happy to score my first senior goal and be playing with such talented and caring players.”

United's South Metro side will kick-off at 8.30pm, facing Robina Red.

Tweed sit seventh on the South Metro ladder, ahead of their opponents who sit last with no wins.

