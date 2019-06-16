United North into top division

Tweed United will have one team in Division One this season.

FOOTBALL: The Gold Coast Metro North and South Leagues have merged to form two new divisions for the rest of the season.

The Tweed United side who was contesting the northern league, led by Ashteal Kolovos, have been promoted to the top division, following their blistering form so far in 2019.

The United side who was in the southern league, will contest division two.

Joining tweed united in Division One will be Broadbeach, Coomera, Kingscliff Yellow, both Musgrave teams, Palm Beach White, Robina Red, and both Surfers Paradise sides.