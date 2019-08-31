Menu
Soccer

United one step closer to grand final

Michael Doyle
31st Aug 2019 6:00 AM
TWEED United are one step closer to a grand final berth, after overcoming Musgrave on Wednesday night.

In an elimination final at home at Arkinstall Park, United scored four goals in kept a clean sheet in the dominating win.

Star striker Emily Melnik again showed why she is one of the best players in the Football Gold Coast Metro League Division One competition, scoring two goals in the win.

Karis Walker also proved a handful for the Musgrave defence, collecting a pair of goals as well.

Goal keeper Jasmine Riddle was a rock between the posts, once again proving tough to beat for opposing strikers.

The United keeper said her side was buoyed by the win in front of the home crowd.

“The girls united together to show an enormous team effort against a strong opponent,” Riddle said.

“We credit our win to the great teamwork of everyone on the team.

“Having our Tweed United supporters on the sideline was definitely an advantage.”

Tweed United will take on Broadbeach next week with the winner progressing to the grand final against Kingscliff.

Tweed Daily News

