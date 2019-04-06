Menu
Login
Tweed United coach is hoping for an improved performance to help get his team back on track.
Tweed United coach is hoping for an improved performance to help get his team back on track. Regi Varghese
Soccer

United out to rectify their form

Michael Doyle
by
6th Apr 2019 12:00 PM

FOOTBALL: Tweed United will be hoping to put a run of bad form behind them when they host Palm Beach at home this afternoon.

United are coming off a 2-1 loss to Coomera on Tuesday, but coach Dean Milosivich said he was happy with the improved performance.

"It was a much better performance overall,” he said.

"We had seven changes and they all made an impact which was good.”

Ahead of this afternoon's home game, the United boss is wanting another solid performance, and not any of the defensive capitulations which have plagued his side this season.

"We will have the same game plan and hopefully we can take away some points at home,” Milosivich said.

Kick-off for this afternoon's Round 5 clash will be at 4pm at Arkinstall Park.

dean milosevic gold coast premier league tweed united
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Green light for master plan

    Green light for master plan

    Council News A PATH has been cleared to proceed with the next step of developing the Murwillumbah region

    Ratepayer forking out huge bill for waste contamination

    Ratepayer forking out huge bill for waste contamination

    Council News The cost of not putting rubbish in the correct bin

    Students taking valuable lessons at Kingscliff TAFE

    Students taking valuable lessons at Kingscliff TAFE

    News Students experience the Tweed through TAFE learning

    Budget misses those struggling

    Budget misses those struggling

    News Newstart allowance a big issue for leading non-for-profit