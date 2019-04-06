United out to rectify their form

Tweed United coach is hoping for an improved performance to help get his team back on track.

Tweed United coach is hoping for an improved performance to help get his team back on track. Regi Varghese

FOOTBALL: Tweed United will be hoping to put a run of bad form behind them when they host Palm Beach at home this afternoon.

United are coming off a 2-1 loss to Coomera on Tuesday, but coach Dean Milosivich said he was happy with the improved performance.

"It was a much better performance overall,” he said.

"We had seven changes and they all made an impact which was good.”

Ahead of this afternoon's home game, the United boss is wanting another solid performance, and not any of the defensive capitulations which have plagued his side this season.

"We will have the same game plan and hopefully we can take away some points at home,” Milosivich said.

Kick-off for this afternoon's Round 5 clash will be at 4pm at Arkinstall Park.