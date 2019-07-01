Menu
DYNAMIC DUO: Tweed United stars Maya Rogers and Isabel Selby are representing Football Gold Coast at the state championships.
United pair are off to a flying start at state championships

Michael Doyle
by
1st Jul 2019 1:00 PM
TWEED United women's players Maya Rogers and Isabel Selby have had a winning start to the under-16 state championships.

The pair are representing the Gold Coast in Cairns this week, and had a victory in their opening game on Sunday night.

The convincing 13-0 win over South West was a promising start for the side and the Tweed pair.

The competition will run for the rest of the week, with both girls hoping to get plenty of experience playing against some of the top juniors in Queensland.

Isabel, 16, told The Tweed Daily News last week she was excited about the opportunity to play against some of the best juniors.

"I am looking forward to the experience and being able to represent my region,” she said.

"The training and the coaching is very good and it is a great opportunity for our young girls.”

