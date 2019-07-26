United put seven past Robina and move up on the ladder

THREE STRAIGHT: The Attwood Marshall Tweed United side scored seven goals in their impressive win.

TWEED United have made it three straight wins to move into third on the division-one ladder with a commanding win on Wednesday night.

United's prolific goalscorers Kristy-Ann Parsons and Emily Melnik were once again on fire in front of the posts.

Parsons scored four goals, while Melnik scored three in the 7-1 flogging of Robina away from home.

While the two strikers were causing havoc at one end of the field, Tweed's defenders were repeatedly stopping attacks on their own goal.

Led by Jessica Gumb, Tweed's defenders were a standout in the win.

United captain Ashteal Kolovos said her side had a complete performance.

It was a solid game tonight across the whole pitch for all players,” she said.

The win sets up an enticing game next Wednesday night at Arkinstall Park against rivals Kingscliff.

Kingscliff sit second on the ladder, with next Wednesday's fixture shaping as one of the matches of the year.

Kick-off for the division-one clash will be at 6.30pm.