United stars gain representative honours

A PAIR of Tweed teenagers who have been plying their craft in the senior ranks this season will represent their region this weekend at the state championships.

Tweed United players Isabel Selby and Maya Rogers will represent the Gold Coast at the Queensland under-16 championships in Cairns, beginning on Saturday.

The pair have grown in confidence this season, playing for Tweed United's division one side.

Isabel, 16, said she was excited about the opportunity to play against some of the best juniors in Queensland.

"I am looking forward to the experience and being able to represent my region,” she said. "The training and the coaching is very good and it is a great opportunity for our young girls.”

Tweed United have blooded in a number of youth throughout the season and it is paying dividends.

Isabel said she felt the support the club had given herself, Maya and the other young women was providing them the opportunity to succeed.

"Playing in a senior side has been great and learning from the players, it has helped me grow as a player,” she said.

"Everyone at the club supports the girls, they support young players and they encourage young female players coming through.”

With the rest of the season at United still firmly on her mind, the 16-year-old said the club could achieve whatever they wanted in 2019.

"I want to grow as a player, do the best I can and hopefully we can achieve the best result for all of us.”