Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RISING STARS: Maya Rodgers and Isabel Selby.
RISING STARS: Maya Rodgers and Isabel Selby. Contributed
Soccer

United stars gain representative honours

Michael Doyle
by
26th Jun 2019 10:00 AM

A PAIR of Tweed teenagers who have been plying their craft in the senior ranks this season will represent their region this weekend at the state championships.

Tweed United players Isabel Selby and Maya Rogers will represent the Gold Coast at the Queensland under-16 championships in Cairns, beginning on Saturday.

The pair have grown in confidence this season, playing for Tweed United's division one side.

Isabel, 16, said she was excited about the opportunity to play against some of the best juniors in Queensland.

"I am looking forward to the experience and being able to represent my region,” she said. "The training and the coaching is very good and it is a great opportunity for our young girls.”

Tweed United have blooded in a number of youth throughout the season and it is paying dividends.

Isabel said she felt the support the club had given herself, Maya and the other young women was providing them the opportunity to succeed.

"Playing in a senior side has been great and learning from the players, it has helped me grow as a player,” she said.

"Everyone at the club supports the girls, they support young players and they encourage young female players coming through.”

With the rest of the season at United still firmly on her mind, the 16-year-old said the club could achieve whatever they wanted in 2019.

"I want to grow as a player, do the best I can and hopefully we can achieve the best result for all of us.”

football tweed sport tweed united womens football
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    When the Tweed's newest Aldi will open

    premium_icon When the Tweed's newest Aldi will open

    News The new store is finally set to throw open its doors.

    Community digs deep for hit-and-run victim's family

    Community digs deep for hit-and-run victim's family

    Crime Tim Watkins was killed in a hit and run incident over the weekend

    Company's contentious plan for Tweed water.

    premium_icon Company's contentious plan for Tweed water.

    News The application has been met with a scathing response.

    Council asking for $33m for Casino-to-Eltham rail trail

    premium_icon Council asking for $33m for Casino-to-Eltham rail trail

    News A Northern Rivers Rail Trail (NRRT) business case has been released