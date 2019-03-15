United start year impressively

GOOD START: Tweed Heads United coach Dean Milosevic is proud of his new team.

GOOD START: Tweed Heads United coach Dean Milosevic is proud of his new team. Jerad Williams

FOOTBALL: The Tweed Heads United boss is wanting consistency from his players after an impressive showing in round.

United came from two goals down at half time in their round one fixture with Broadbeach to earn a 2-2 draw.

For a side which was spared relegation through the exit of Murwillumbah, United proved they are a different side against last year's runners-up.

Coach Dean Milosevic told media after the round one clash he was thrilled with the character his side showed under adversity.

"From the get go we wanted to come out and play football, we did and we didn't stop,” Milosevic said.

United will play their first home game this afternoon against Surfers Apollo.

Milosevic said he wanted the same intensity as last week.

"Next week we want to be consistent, we want to play the same kind of football,” he said.

"We want to play hard and we want to get stuck in.

"People know that when I get a team it is going to be tough. These boys will die for any club and they want to play for Tweed and put the blue jersey.”

Kick off will be tomorrow at 4pm at Arkinstall Park.