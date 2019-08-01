United surge to win against Kingscliff

FOOTBALL: A first-half blitz which resulted in three Tweed United goals has given them their biggest win of the season in the Football Gold Coast Metro League Division One.

Third placed United hosted the top-of-the-table Kingscliff in a highly anticipated showdown at Arkinstall Park on Wednesday night.

It was a highly physical game as both sides attempted to gain control of the match in the opening half.

United's primary goal scorer Emily Melnik sustained an ankle injury in the first half but that didn't stop United putting three in the back of the net.

Kristy-ann Parsons was the star of the first half, scoring all three goals in another hat-trick to her name this season.

With a 3-1 lead going into the second half, Kingscliff went on the attack, peppering the United goal.

The away side were able to bring the score to 3-2 and threatened to level the game several times.

But United goalkeeper Jasmine Riddle held firm in the late stages of the game to secure the win.

United coach Mark Griffiths said he was very pleased with the determination his side showed during the second half.

"I am super proud of the all the players,” he said.

"It was a very hard game but they dug deep and were deserved winners.”

United will travel away next Wednesday night to face Palm Beach while Kingscliff are away to face Robina.