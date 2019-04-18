United take positives out of Broadbeach loss

EDGED OUT: Tweed United have suffered their first loss in the Metro North competition, going down to Broadbeach 4-3.

FOOTBALL: Two goals from Karis Walker was not enough for Tweed united in the Metro North competition on Wednesday.

United travelled to Broadbeach for their Round 3 clash, and went down in an entertaining 4-3 game.

The scores were level at 2-2 at the break, but a strong second half from the home side gave them the victory.

Captain Ashteal Kolovos said her side would learn from the loss and be better in their upcoming fixtures.

"The result was disappointing, but it is the beginning of the competition season and we will build from here,” Kolovos said.

Coach Mark Griffiths said his side had plenty of opportunities to walk away with the win, and this is something they would need to work on.

"There effort was there from all girls, however, missed chances costs us the point,” Griffiths said.

"We'll start to convert those chances as we progress in the season.”

The loss means United have one win and one loss after Round 3 of the Metro North competition.

United have not played their Round 1 opponents yet, with a date to be set later in the season.

United will now have two weeks to prepare for their next fixture.

The Tweed side will host Musgrave on Wednesday, May 1, at Arkinstall Park.

Kick-off for the match will be at 6.30pm.