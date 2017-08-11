United two wins away from being top spot champions

GOOD WORK: The Tweed United team after their last win.

TWEED United are heading straight to the Gold Coast Premier League in 2018 after securing a top two spot in the Coast League 1 title.

With just two rounds remaining in the season, the Marlins are holding their own, only trailing by one-point behind competition leaders Mudgeeraba.

The Tweed side have another chance to claw back to first place as they face local rivals the Kingscliff Wolves on Saturday, August 12 at Arkinstall Park, Tweed Heads.

Tweed United assistant coach Nathan Mulhearn said he is warning the players of complacency after beating the Wolves twice this season, 5-0 and 7-0.

"They will be hurting, they won't like the fact that they haven't scored a goal against us all season,” Mr Mulhearn said.

"We know they have had some positive results lately and will look to frustrate us by getting numbers behind the ball.

"However, we know our strengths.

"We have the best attack in the league and our defence has also conceded the least amount of goals.

"We will come ready for whatever they are going to throw at us.

"Tweed will be wary of a Kingscliff side out of finals contention looking to claim a big scalp towards the end of the season.”

The Marlins will be facing the Wolves without the services of goal scoring captain Michael Kolovos who is holidaying with family.

Mudgeeraba is set to host last-placed Robina.

* Catch all the action at Arkinstall Park, Tweed Heads on Saturday, August 12 with the Reserve Grade from 1.45pm, followed by the main game starting from 4pm.