United win opening game of Metro North season

Tweed United got off to the perfect start with a 3-1 win over Southport in the first round of the Metro North competition. Contributed

FOOTBALL: Tweed United Metro North have secured a great win to start the new season.

In front of their home supporters at Arkinstall Park on Wednesday night, United scored a 3-1 victory over Southport.

Captain Ashteal Kolovos was on fire in front of goal, scoring a brace while last season's top goal scorer Kristy Ann Parsons scored the club's third.

Coach Mark Griffiths said he was happy with the win to start the season, and expected more of the same as the year progresses.

United were able to blood new players into the senior side on Wednesday, with Isabel Selby, Maya Rodgers and Savana Asprey all making their debut.

United play their next match in the Metro North competition next Wednesday away to Broadbeach.