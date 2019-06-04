Menu
Login
TALENT: Tweed United showed plenty of faith in their youth with 11 young players taking part in the reserve-grade clash last weekend.
TALENT: Tweed United showed plenty of faith in their youth with 11 young players taking part in the reserve-grade clash last weekend. Kim Myers
Soccer

United's young guns are making the step up

Michael Doyle
by
4th Jun 2019 5:00 AM

FOOTBALL: The young players at Tweed United have been given a chance to show their skills in the higher levels of the club.

Several teenage players represented the club in the reserve grade game last weekend.

Of the 14 players in the squad, 11 of them had come from either the under-16 or under-18 ranks.

Coach Colin Adam said having so many young players coming through the ranks was exciting for the club.

"They all had a great game - there is some real talent in those young players.” Adam said.

"Watch out next year.”

The youthful side started the game very promisingly, holding their opponents, Burleigh, to nil in the first half.

Burleigh's experience was the difference between the two sides in the second half as they were able to pull away from United and secure the win.

tweed united tweed united football club
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Five community groups receive council grants

    Five community groups receive council grants

    Council News A NEAR $30,000 has been handed out to community groups throughout the Tweed, who enrich their communities

    Call to give generously during winter appeal

    Call to give generously during winter appeal

    News Annual Winter Appeal has begun

    Tumbulgum flood risk project rewarded

    Tumbulgum flood risk project rewarded

    News Council, community and government work recognised

    This one is for you Nathan

    This one is for you Nathan

    News Murwillumbah park is officially named by council after soldier