United's young guns are making the step up

TALENT: Tweed United showed plenty of faith in their youth with 11 young players taking part in the reserve-grade clash last weekend. Kim Myers

FOOTBALL: The young players at Tweed United have been given a chance to show their skills in the higher levels of the club.

Several teenage players represented the club in the reserve grade game last weekend.

Of the 14 players in the squad, 11 of them had come from either the under-16 or under-18 ranks.

Coach Colin Adam said having so many young players coming through the ranks was exciting for the club.

"They all had a great game - there is some real talent in those young players.” Adam said.

"Watch out next year.”

The youthful side started the game very promisingly, holding their opponents, Burleigh, to nil in the first half.

Burleigh's experience was the difference between the two sides in the second half as they were able to pull away from United and secure the win.