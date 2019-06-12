Student graduates with KFC bouquet

A KFC-addicted university student has hilariously celebrated her Graduation Day by posing for photos with a delicious bouquet of fried chicken instead of flowers.

In the lead-up to her graduation, interior design student Lucy Zhao, 22, said she knew she wanted to do something special and unique to mark the occasion but was hopelessly stuck for creative ideas.

Lucy, from Sydney, said she and her boyfriend Gabriel You, 27, had always been diehard KFC addicts, with the pair stopping in at their local chain to get their fried chicken fix several times a week.

So, when Gabriel suggested they should celebrate her Graduation Day with a delicious bouquet of KFC instead of flowers, Lucy agreed it was an amazing idea - so she left her creative boyfriend to it.

And with the help of a florist, Gabriel lovingly presented his graduate girlfriend with a big bunch of fried chicken on her special day earlier this month.

Lucy said she could not have been happier.

"My boyfriend and I were talking about my Graduation Day that was coming up, and we were thinking about what we could do," she said.

"I said I wanted to do something special, but I didn't know what. Then he suggested we do a bouquet of KFC chicken.

"I thought it was hilarious and thought it was a really good idea.

"He bought all the chicken wings and popcorn chicken and popped them onto skewers and then took it to our usual florist who wrapped it all up.

"It looked great. On my Graduation Day, all these other students were looking at it and asking me what it was because it looked like chicken.

"I said, 'It is chicken!' and gave them some to eat. It was so funny, and they enjoyed it.

"We both love KFC. We always go there at night, and we've both put on lots of weight since we first met over two years ago.

"But we call it the fat of love. We both want to lose weight though, but KFC is our weakness."

To create the unique bouquet, Gabriel purchased a big bucket of fried chicken wings and a large box of popcorn chicken and fashioned the different pieces onto wooden skewers, which acted as flower stems.

The doting boyfriend then went to a local florist who helped him wrap it all up into a beautiful bunch of "chicken flowers" fit for the occasion.

Lucy said her family and fellow graduates were incredibly impressed with the delicious creation, adding she would do it again in the future only this time with a bouquet of McDonald's chicken nuggets.