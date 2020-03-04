Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 42-year-old man driving was arrested at Banora Point today.
A 42-year-old man driving was arrested at Banora Point today.
News

'Unknown substance' sparks police operation in the Tweed

Jessica Lamb
by
4th Mar 2020 4:10 PM | Updated: 4:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN UNKNOWN substance found after police pulled over a man in the Tweed has caused a scare.  

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed Tweed officers stopped a white Ford Falcon on Paperbark Circuit, Banora Point about 10.40am today.  

The 42-year-old man driving was arrested.  

During a search of the scene, police found an unknown substance and established an exclusion zone, with specialist officers called to help.  

The area was deemed safe a short time later.  

The man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he is assisting with inquiries.

More Stories

Show More
banora point twdcrime twdnews twdpolice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ASSAULT APPEAL: Do you know this man?

        ASSAULT APPEAL: Do you know this man?

        News Police have released vision after a man was punched in the back of the head in Coolangatta on December 15.

        Why clay is key to digital disconnect for new Tweed business

        premium_icon Why clay is key to digital disconnect for new Tweed business

        News When was the last time you didn’t touch your phone for hours on end?

        Frustration sends iconic buskers festival to new 'Coast'

        premium_icon Frustration sends iconic buskers festival to new 'Coast'

        News An iconic music festival is setting sail and leaving the Gold Coast

        IN COURT: +15 people listed to appear in Tweed Heads today

        premium_icon IN COURT: +15 people listed to appear in Tweed Heads today

        News Here is a list of everyone appearing in front of the court today