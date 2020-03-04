'Unknown substance' sparks police operation in the Tweed

A 42-year-old man driving was arrested at Banora Point today.

AN UNKNOWN substance found after police pulled over a man in the Tweed has caused a scare.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed Tweed officers stopped a white Ford Falcon on Paperbark Circuit, Banora Point about 10.40am today.

The 42-year-old man driving was arrested.

During a search of the scene, police found an unknown substance and established an exclusion zone, with specialist officers called to help.

The area was deemed safe a short time later.

The man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he is assisting with inquiries.