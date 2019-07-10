Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The driver will front court on numerous charges after a pursuit.
The driver will front court on numerous charges after a pursuit. contributed
Crime

Unlicensed driver leads police on drug-fuelled pursuit

JASMINE BURKE
by
10th Jul 2019 10:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LISMORE man will front court after an he was allegedly caught driving high and unlicensed when he led police on an early morning pursuit.

Casino police will allege that at 1:20am today members of the public called police about a car that appeared abandoned at Naughtons Gap that had the engine running.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable, David Henderson, said as police approached the vehicle it drove off and refused to stop.

After a short time the vehicle stopped and the driver, a 34-year-old man, threw a bag containing 28 grams of cannabis out of a window.

A search of the man revealed 0.5 grams of methamphetamine, and a roadside drug test went positive for methamphetamine.

He was taken to Casino Police Station where he was charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug, not comply with direction to stop, and drive whilst unlicensed.

Snr Const Henderson said a further charge may be laid once the result of the drug test are known.

He will appear at Casino Local Court next month.

casino court house drugs northern rivers crime police pursuit
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Dog attacked sunbaking in own backyard

    premium_icon Dog attacked sunbaking in own backyard

    News A teacher has backed calls for tougher rules to rein in roaming dogs after her mini fox terrier was attacked while sunbaking in its own backyard.

    How seagulls could make us all sick

    premium_icon How seagulls could make us all sick

    Health Seagulls may be threatening more than your fish and chips

    Women's side improving with each game

    premium_icon Women's side improving with each game

    Rugby League The Seagulls have been solid in their last few games

    • 10th Jul 2019 10:00 AM