25°
News

Unseasonal heat and wind brings bushfires

Liana Turner | 18th Aug 2017 5:27 PM
Firefighters have been called to a handful of incidents across the region this afternoon.
Firefighters have been called to a handful of incidents across the region this afternoon. Blainey Woodham

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Rural Fire Service has urged residents to take extra care as a large number of fires burn across the North Coast.

Rural Fire Service Far North Coast co-ordinator Inspector Matt Inwood said four bushfires - all from escaped controlled burns - were burning across the Tweed.

Insp Inwood said crews had been on scene on the Tweed Coast Road at Cudgen and Tyalgum Creek Rd at Tyalgum for several hours.

He said firefighters had also been called to the Bray Park and Round Mountain areas.

While none of the blazes were deemed a serious threat to property, Insp Inwood said the unseasonally warm conditions were not conducive to hazard reduction burns.

"People need to be extremely mindful because the conditions are not suitable for burning off," Insp Inwood said.

He said the Cudgen area had tipped into a severe fire danger period from 4pm.

As warm and windy conditions persist, he urged Tweed residents not to light up.

He said anyone with an existing fire should take extra precautions and ensure there was water nearby, with significant penalties for burns that get out of control.

While temperatures are expected to drop a little over the weekend, Insp Inwood warned significant wind gusts were expected for the next 30 to 48 hours.

For updates on fires across the state visit rfs.nsw.gov.au.

Tweed Daily News
Woman rescued from Banora Point waterway

Woman rescued from Banora Point waterway

Emergency services have rescued a woman from a canal in Banora Point

It's a wrap: Hastings Point film set to go

Aquaman set at Hastings Point.

Aquaman swims back to Hollywood after filming.

Murwillumbah businesswoman proves hard work pays off

SUCCESS STORY: Ozganics owner Anni Brownjohn won the 2017 BEATS Business Leader award.

Ozganics continues its commitment to the region.

Groups can apply soon for grants starting at $1000

LEG UP: Community groups like The St Vincent de Paul and North Coast Settlement Service support Kickstart swimming program can apply for NRCA funding.

Your community group could be eligible for funding that opens soon.

Local Partners

Forgotten flood victims are still struggling

WHEN water started gushing through Jeremy Marsh's rental unit in low-lying Lismore early on Friday March 31, he never thought he would end up homeless.

Dance sparks lasting love for Banora Point couple

STILL SMIITEN: Banora Point couple Mike and Jewel Carmody recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Banora Point couple says family key in happy 60-year marriage

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

Entries to the North Coast music awards are now open

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Funnyman talks about the inspiration behind his show, The Other Guy.

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

Movie trailer dubbed too racy for TV

Alicia Vikander stars in Tulip Fever.

THE trailer for Tulip Fever is so saucy some networks have banned it

Liz Hurley, 52, has never looked better

She’s definitely not shy to pose in a bikini.

Life in your 50s has never looked as good as it does on Liz Hurley.

Big Bang Theory star spills details about Season 11

Mayim Bialik plays Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory.

MAYIM Bialik has shared some details about what fans can expect.

The Bachelor Australia: Awful joke leaves Matty stunned

Sharlene’s mouth hangs agape after her car crash breakup.

I’m actually one of the bachelorettes — I’m not the external caterer

Samsung set for bigger, beach friendly Note 8

Samsung will be going bigger than ever to launch its Note 8 after this year's launch of the S8.

Water, dust, now sand-resistant?

Refurbished ground floor two bedroom Greenbank apartment

6/9 Endeavour Parade, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $395,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 19TH 11:00 - 11:30AM Recently revamped with fresh flooring, a new kitchen keeping the retro feel Enjoy the spacious...

ELEVATED CHARACTER HOME WITH STUNNING OCEAN AND BUSHLAND VIEWS

28 Myeerimba Parade, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 2 Buyers Range...

A large North facing timber deck provides you and your family with the perfect spot to entertain while soaking in the lush, green surrounds & stunning ocean &...

Great Development Block in a Prime Coolangatta Location

134 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 6 2 3 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 19TH 12:00 - 12:30PM Occupying a sought after beachside location, this property is being offered to the market for the...

First Home Buyer Alert!

157 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 $390,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 19TH 1:00 - 1:30PM This home is well maintained and on a large level block with driveway access to the rear yard. There...

Spacious and Private Three Bedroom Duplex with Hinterland Views

2/11 Coolabah Court, Banora Point 2486

House 3 2 1 $435,000

OPEN HOME THIS SATURDAY 19 AUGUST 2017 AT 10:00 - 10:30AM Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac amongst natural leafy surrounds, enjoying picturesque hinterland...

This Apartment captures million dollar views from its elevated hilltop setting

3/23 Tweed Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $475,000 ...

OPEN HOUSE CANCELLED Affordable first top floor apartment or low maintenance portfolio addition Boutique block of just four in keenly sought-after...

Land with expansive ocean and coastal views!!

66 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

Residential Land 0 0 $880,000 for 1...

• Set in a blue ribbon location amongst prestigious homes • Rare large Coolangatta 1,262 square metre block • Potentential redevelop, subdivide or purchase...

River and Mount Warning Views In Central Tweed

5 Stanley Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 $519,000

This much-loved original style house is peacefully positioned on an elevated block in central Tweed Heads offering beautiful views out over the river towards Mount...

Great Family Home with Space, Views and Dual Living Potential (STCA)

60 Peninsula Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 2 $530,000 ...

This great family home has been designed to capture amazing valley and Broadwater views from all three spacious levels. Resting on an elevated block, it boasts...

Great First Home Buying or a Solid Investment Opportunity

6/135 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $225,000 ...

This neat and tidy, top level unit is in a handy location just minutes from Kirra beachfront and the shopping and dining precinct of Coolangatta. The solid...

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR