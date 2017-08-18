Unseasonal heat and wind brings bushfires

Firefighters have been called to a handful of incidents across the region this afternoon.

THE Rural Fire Service has urged residents to take extra care as a large number of fires burn across the North Coast.

Rural Fire Service Far North Coast co-ordinator Inspector Matt Inwood said four bushfires - all from escaped controlled burns - were burning across the Tweed.

Insp Inwood said crews had been on scene on the Tweed Coast Road at Cudgen and Tyalgum Creek Rd at Tyalgum for several hours.

He said firefighters had also been called to the Bray Park and Round Mountain areas.

While none of the blazes were deemed a serious threat to property, Insp Inwood said the unseasonally warm conditions were not conducive to hazard reduction burns.

"People need to be extremely mindful because the conditions are not suitable for burning off," Insp Inwood said.

He said the Cudgen area had tipped into a severe fire danger period from 4pm.

As warm and windy conditions persist, he urged Tweed residents not to light up.

He said anyone with an existing fire should take extra precautions and ensure there was water nearby, with significant penalties for burns that get out of control.

While temperatures are expected to drop a little over the weekend, Insp Inwood warned significant wind gusts were expected for the next 30 to 48 hours.

For updates on fires across the state visit rfs.nsw.gov.au.