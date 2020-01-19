UNSOLVED: What happened to ‘the other Allison’?

ALLISON Baden-Clay's sister has issued a heartfelt plea for an inquest into what happened to the "other Allison" - a missing indigenous woman who vanished after a night at the pub in Far North Queensland.

Vanessa Fowler has joined a chorus of advocates demanding answers, after The Sunday Mail revealed the seven-year-old case of the forgotten young mum was gathering dust.

Does anyone care about this Allison?

Murder cases have chilling parallels

Allison Bernard, 23, was last seen alive in February 2013 after leaving a pub in Coen with a local caucasian man, who regularly drank there.

The man told investigators they travelled about an hour away to a quarry, where he was living at the time, and that she later left. Ms Bernard's body has never been found and, despite her family believing she met with foul play, police say they have thoroughly investigated and there is no proof she was murdered.

High-profile Queenslanders have called for an inquest into the Kowanyama woman's disappearance so the family can get answers.

Ms Fowler, the sister of Allison Baden-Clay, told The Sunday Mail having a family member missing was an "indescribable feeling".

Ms Baden-Clay disappeared from the Brookfield home she shared with her husband Gerard Baden-Clay in April 2012. Her body was found 10 days later under the Kholo Creek Bridge at Anstead and Baden-Clay was later convicted over her murder.

"It's the not knowing that truly plays on your mind," Ms Fowler said. "Closure is such an important step for families who are missing loved ones and if an inquest is a way to receive closure, then it would be something you support."

Justice crusader Bruce Morcombe, whose son Daniel was murdered, advocacy group Sisters Inside chief executive Debbie Kilroy, and Ms Bernard's family have all called for an inquest into her disappearance.

Former detective Greg Lamey, who investigated the hauntingly similar case of Theresa Binge, whose body was found in Boggabilla in northern NSW in 2003 after she left a Goondiwindi pub with a man, has also called for an inquest.

Last year The Sunday Mail confirmed Northern Coroner Nerida Wilson was determining whether to hold an inquest after receiving investigation material. This week a spokeswoman for Ms Wilson said she was still pursuing the matter.