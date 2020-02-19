Menu
Crime

Unspeakable attack claims mum’s life

by Danielle O’Neal
19th Feb 2020 10:37 PM
BRISBANE mother Hannah Baxter has died in hospital, the same day her three children were killed by their father in a horrific car fire at Camp Hill.

Mrs Baxter was taken to hospital in a critical condition, with severe burns, early this morning.

She succumbed to her injuries and died in hospital early Wednesday evening.

Hannah Baxter with her children Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey, who all perished in the attack. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle
The 31-year-old had been heard screaming "he's poured petrol on me" as she was pulled out of the deliberately lit car, with traumatised witnesses reporting seeing skin peeling away from her body.

Her three children, aged three, four and six, all died at the scene, along with her estranged husband Rowan Baxter, a former contracted player with NRL side the New Zealand Warriors.

 

Bystanders tried to save Hannah Baxter in the immediate aftermath of the attack. Picture: Facebook
Mrs Baxter attended Whites Hill State College, just down the road from her parent's house.

A woman who attended the college and was babysat by Mrs Baxter said she was "beautiful on the inside and out".

"Beautiful, you can't say anything more than beautiful," she said.

"She was happy go lucky, always had a smile on her face with beautiful white teeth."

She said Hannah used to DJ the local blue light discos in the area.

Neighbours said following her separation, Mrs Baxter was living with here parents on Durimbil St, around the corner from where the car was set alight.

 

Mourners have placed flowers and toys at a makeshift memorial in Raven St, Camp Hill.
A neighbour described how a heroic bystander hosed Mrs Baxter down with water as they waited for paramedics to arrive.

Despite rain and lightning in the area, more than two dozen people visited Raven St on Wednesday night to lay flowers in memorial of the Baxter family.

A group of six had heard of Mrs Baxter's death in hospital earlier tonight.

"At least she is with her babies," one woman said.

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS SERVICES

  1. 1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732
  2. Australian Childhood Foundation: 1800 176 453
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. LifeLine: 13 11 14
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
  6. Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277

