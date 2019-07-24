Menu
BUSTED: A woman on her learner licence was busted drink driving in Grafton.
Crime

Unsupervised L-plater blows 0.117 in RBT

Jarrard Potter
by
24th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
AN UNSUPERVISED L-plater, driving with a friend in the front seat, was busted with a mid-range reading of 0.117 when stopped by police for a random breath test.

Molly Judith Jean Furlan, 21, appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday for sentencing after pleading guilty to drive with mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol and being a learner not accompanied by a supervisor.

According to police facts, at 10.40pm on April 24 this year NSW Police were conducting patrols through Grafton when they stopped Furlan for a random breath test.

A friend was in the front seat with Furlan, who told police they were not a supervising driver .

In court, magistrate Annette Sinclair said Furlan's actions had a great deal of potential damage not just to herself and her friend, but to the broader community.

Ms Sinclair took into account Furlan's mental health history, and sentenced her to a 12-month conditional release order, and disqualified her from driving for three months. A 12-month interlock order was also imposed.

