Up close and personal for Sydney Hotshots

The Sydney Hotshots will turn the heat up at Cudgen Leagues Club on Friday, June 30

WAXING, weights, screaming women, jealous boyfriends and resisting late night McDonald's runs is all in a day's work for the Sydney Hotshots.

Travelling the country with a brethren of muscled-up performers intent on pleasing a crowd of adoring female fans is an honour bestowed only upon the most disciplined, committed few, like those from the famed Hotshots.

The Hotshots are Australia's only full-time national touring male revue show, covering more than 200 towns every year.

Hotshot's veteran Paul Reynolds says while the job can be rinse and repeat, the lifestyle was rewarding.

"It's pretty much the same every day. Be at the bus by 10am, get to the town you're performing in, hit the gym, set up, do the show, sign some autographs, have a few drinks with the girls and then go to sleep,” he said.

"But it's a good formula. You do get down days, but it's not that severe, you're in the frame of mind you're on the road and doing the job. You're always at the gym and doing something active.”

While less likely to blow-out after a sneaky Big Mac, Reynolds said McDonald's indulgence was just one pitfall needed to be avoided to survive the lifestyle.

"It starts off really fun with women throwing themselves at you, but you need to respect it for what it is, not let it go to your head,” he said.

"In small towns, you can feel like you're being judged. We don't want to cross the line of being bigheads, so we try to be respectful.”

Showing that respect can be stretched when dealing with jealous boyfriends who pop up to keep an eye on their girlfriends while they ogle from the front row.

"Some turn up, but generally they're fine,” Reynolds said.

"They watch it and realise it's not di**s out in faces. Occasionally you'll get a few funny stares and blokes carrying on, but most of the time it's all good.”

Performing now for 15 years, Reynolds has seen the peaks and troughs which come with the industry, especially that which has come on the back of 2012 drama/comedy Magic Mike.

Based on an all-male revue, the film drew over US$167 million at the box office and created a spike in interest for real-life performers.

"Crowd's grew and doubled with Magic Mike,” Reynolds said.

The Hotshots' new show blends Magic Mike and favourites like the policeman or fireman, which Reynolds said allows fans to get close to the action.

"It's based on fun and the guys put in a big effort. It's up close and personal stuff,” Reynolds said.

"The girls get right into it. We do a Magic Mike lap dance and the girls love that.”