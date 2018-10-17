UPDATE: Body found at base of popular headland

Emergency services leave the scene of the incident at Lovers Rock Park at Duranbah on the Queensland side of the state border.

Scott Powick

UPDATE: 4pm

INVESTIGATIONS are under way after a body was retrieved from the bottom of a cliff at Point Danger this afternoon.

A joint operation to retrieve the body was carried out by Fire and Rescue NSW, Qld Fire, VRA and NSW Ambulance.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said they were trying to inform the deceased person's next of kin.

The area has been cordoned off while police continue their investigations at the scene.

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY services crews are on the scene at Point Danger following reports of a body at the bottom of the cliff.

A Banora Point Fire and Rescue representative confirmed firefighers were assisting police with an incident at Point Danger.

"People should avoid the bottom of Point Danger as emergency services are at work," the representative said.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said he was not able to provide further information.

NSW Ambulance were also called to the scene, and the Volunteer Rescue Association has been seen in the area.

It is believed a body is being retrieved from the bottom of the cliff.