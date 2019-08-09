Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNCONFIRMED reports have emerged that a person has held a gun to a car window at or around The Palms. FILE PHOTO
UNCONFIRMED reports have emerged that a person has held a gun to a car window at or around The Palms. FILE PHOTO Brooke Duncan
News

UPDATE: Dog squad called in to alleged Gympie gun incident

JOSH PRESTON
Philippe Coquerand
by and
9th Aug 2019 3:33 PM

UPDATE

A POLICE media spokesman said a dog squad had been called in to assist officers with inquiries related to an earlier incident in the Gympie region this afternoon.

The spokesman could not yet confirm intitial reports that a person held a gun to a car window in the vicinity of The Palms and Glastonbury.

Police are reportedly still making inquiries at a number of addresses in the area.

More to come.

BREAKING 3:10pm

UNCONFIRMED reports have emerged that a person has held a gun to a car window at or around The Palms in the Gympie region, potentially as part of an attempted carjacking.

LATEST GYMPIE CRIME STORIES HERE

A spokesman for Queensland Police said there had been reports of a weapon and that officers were looking for a vehicle, but could not confirm any of the information.

The initial reports came in at approximately 2:30pm.

This is a developing story. More information as it comes to hand.

breaking news editors picks gunman gympie news gympie region queensland police the palms
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    'It's a joke': Decision on council's controversial Adani ban

    premium_icon 'It's a joke': Decision on council's controversial Adani ban

    Council News Decision on council ban on companies involved with Indian mining giant Adani

    How I found grave of man I was named after in rural Germany

    premium_icon How I found grave of man I was named after in rural Germany

    Your Story "When I saw my name on a grave, I felt emotion I can't describe.”

    Second high school overdose in one week

    premium_icon Second high school overdose in one week

    Breaking NSW Ambulance responds to call-out.

    'We're out to win this one': Barbarians face undefeated foe

    premium_icon 'We're out to win this one': Barbarians face undefeated foe

    Rugby Union Barbarians full of confidence against title rival.