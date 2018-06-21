UPDATE: Government questions Labor support for Kings Forest

The new $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital will be built at Kings Forest under a labor elected government.

NSW DEPUTY Premier John Barilaro has questioned Labor's motives in backing Kings Forest for the site of the new Tweed Valley Hospital, accusing the party of accepting donations from the developer behind the estate.

During a raucous Question Time in the NSW Parliament dominated by the Tweed issue, Mr Barilaro questioned why Opposition Leader Luke Foley had thrown his support behind Kings Forest.

Mr Foley announced his support for the Kings Forest site during this Budget reply speech today, and is due to fly up to the Tweed to hold a press conference on site tomorrow morning.

But Mr Barilaro questioned why Labor had chosen Kings Forest as their selected site.

"Let me just make it clear that the Kings Forest site is owned by property developers Leda Holdings, a company owned by Mr Bob Ell,” he said.

Mr Barilo said the Opposition leader planned to "shake hands with the developers and owners of the Kings Forest site” tomorrow morning.

"I question that Leda Holdings has donated at least $66,000 to the NSW Labor Party, Leda Holdings has donated at least $12,000 to the Queensland Labor Party,” he said.

"Mr Ell, of course the director of Leda Holdings, also has interests in Northstar Investment Pty Ltd, and wait for it, has donated $110,000 to the NSW Labor Party.”

Infrastructure Minister Andrew Constance continued, accusing Mr Foley of doing deals with his "Labor mates” and calling for Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord to be sacked.

But in a statement issued in reply, Mr Secord said the government's attack over the Tweed Hospital had backfired, as NSW Health was themselves negotiating with the Kings Forest site.

"The Berejiklian Government attacked Labor over its decision to select Kings Forest,” Mr Secord said.

"However, NSW Health is currently negotiating with four separate sites including with Leda Group-owned, Kings Forest.”

Mr Secord said the Leda Group had donated to both sides of politics prior to 2010.

He said NSW Labor had banned developer donations in 2010.

"The NSW National Party just lie and they hide in Parliament,” Mr Secord said.

"They, themselves, are in the middle of negotiations on the Kings Forest site. The community has spoken and they want the Kings Forest site for the new Tweed Hospital.”

THE NEW $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital will be built at Kings Forest if Labor is elected at the next State poll.

NSW Labor leader Luke Foley backed the Kings Forest site as part of his Budget response in the NSW Parliament in Sydney today.

Mr Foley said the decision would protect the State Significant Farmland at Cudgen and end any possible delay in building the hospital.

"The Health Minister and the Member for Tweed have delayed the new Tweed hospital for too long,” Mr Foley said.

"It is time for a decision on a final location. Therefore, if elected, Labor will build a new Tweed Hospital at Kings Forest - protecting our state significant farmlands at Cudgen.

"We reject the National Party's push to over-develop Kingscliff.”

State Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot at a Kings Forest information day. Contributed

The announcement comes after a community forum hosted by the Tweed Daily News on Monday night revealed NSW Health Infrastructure had shortlisted three alternative hospital sites following outrage over a decision to put the hospital on State Significant Farmland at Cudgen.

The three alternative sites included Kings Forest, Chinderah and a property on Tweed Coast Rd.

A spokesperson for Leda Holdings, the developer behind the mega Kings Forest estate south of Cudgen, declined to comment.

He said the company had signed a deed of confidentiality over the process since Kings Forest had been shortlisted as an alternative site.

State Labor candidate for the Tweed Craig Elliot said only Labor could be trusted the build the new hospital on time.

"Only Labor can be trusted to build the new hospital our community deserves. Labor will build the hospital in the right location, fully-funded and on time,” Mr Elliot said in a statement.

"Only Labor can be trusted to protect the agricultural state significant farmlands of Cudgen.”

The announcement was also backed by Richmond MP Justine Elliot and Labor councilor Deputy Mayor Reece Byrnes.