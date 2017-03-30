Update: Kingscliff hockey team remain stranded

THE Kingscliff hockey team who bunkered down in northern Queensland as Cyclone Debbie tore through Airlie Beach, won't be able to reach home until Saturday.

After heading to the popular holiday destination for a pre-season trip, the team known as The Sinkers were initially due to fly home Monday night before all flights to and from the area were cancelled as Cyclone Debbie gained momentum.

KINGSCLIFF TEAM STRANDED DURING CYCLONE DEBBIE ARE SAFE

Cyclone Debbie made landfall on the mainland as a Category 4 system at about 2pm on Tuesday between Airlie Beach and Bowen, delaying the side's return flight until today

Kingscliff Hockey Club members helping to fill sandbags as they prepare for Cyclone Debbie. Contributed

However, their return flight has again been cancelled, leaving the team with no option but to continue waiting it out at Airlie Beach's Portside Whitsunday Apartments, where they've been holed up since Monday.

Sinkers' team member Tracy Prichard said while conditions were tough, everyone was safe.

"There's still no power or water here still,” Ms Prichard said.

"We are all pretty over it and want to get home; but we also realise how lucky and fortunate we are.”

Without power, the team have been using their phones sparingly to provide updates via text and Facebook to concerned family and friends on the Tweed.