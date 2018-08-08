UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after colliding with truck

UPDATE 11.45am

A MOTORCYLIST has died after a collision with a truck on Kyogle Rd, west of Uki this morning.

Tweed Byron Police District Detective Inspector Matt Kehoe confirmed the male motorcyclist had died on the scene after his motorbike collided with a truck just before 10am.

Det Insp Kehoe said the motorcylist was travelling eastbound on the Kyogle Rd near the intersection of Palmers Rd at Terragon, when the incident occurred.

"The motorcycle has collided with the truck and has left the roadway, causing fatal injuries to the motorcycle rider," Det Insp Kehoe said.

Kyogle Rd is closed in both directions while police await crime scene detectives to examine the scene further.

The identity of the deceased driver has not yet been confirmed.

Det Insp Kehoe said the driver of the truck was not injured but would be taken to hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.

EARLIER: 11am

POLICE and emergency services are on their way to the scene of a serious accident at Terragon, in the Tweed Valley.

A police spokesman said the accident occurred around 10.30am this morning when a truck and motorcycle collided on Palmers Rd, at Terragon, west of Uki.

Police and emergency services are on their way to the scene.

More to come.