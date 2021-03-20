Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Flash flooding in Macksville, NSW
News

UPDATE: Pacific Highway cut as evacuation orders issued

TIM JARRETT
20th Mar 2021 11:03 AM | Updated: 12:11 PM

UPDATE 11.15am: NSW Police has issued evacuation orders for several regions.

As severe weather continues to impact the NSW Coast, emergency services are continuing to urge residents to delay all non-essential travel at this time and evacuation orders have been issued by the NSW State Emergency Service for low lying properties in these areas:

Central Wingham and the Wingham Peninsular, Taree Estate, Dumaresq Island and Cundletown, Laurieton, North Haven, Dunbogan and Diamond Head, Kings Point and Macksville, Wauchope and Rawdon Island, Bulahdelah, Kempsey CBD, Lower Macleay, Port Macquarie

Detailed explanations of each evacuation order can be read on the NSW SES website www.ses.nsw.gov.au

As a result, several evacuation centres have been set up to accommodate those impacted by floodwaters. These include:

Wingham Golf Club, 30/32 Country Club Drive, Wingham

Taree RSL and Golf Club, 121 Wingham Road, Taree

The Laurieton United Services Club, 2 Seymour Street, Laurieton

Kempsey Showground, 19 Sea Street, West Kempsey

Port Panthers, 1 Bay Street, Port Macquarie (access via Bago Road only)

Bulahdelah Central School, 8 Meade Street (Church Street)

Auditorium at Macksville High School, 40 Boundary Street, Macksville (access via Park Street)

South West Rocks Country Club, 2 Sportmans Way, South West Rocks

UPDATE 10:30am: Transport for NSW has issued a summary of closed roads on the Mid North Coast.

Motorists should continue to take extreme care, or consider delaying their trip, with several roads around the state affected by severe weather and flooding.

- The Pacific Highway is closed in both directions between Coopernook and Glenthorne as well as at Mooreland between Hannam Vale Rd and Jericho Rd.

- The Oxley Highway remains closed between Henry Street at Long Flat and Billabong Drive in Sancrox due to flooding as well as between Walcha and Mount Seaview due to a landslip.

- Waterfall Way remains closed between Dorrigo Mountain and Thora due to a landslip in Thora.

- Solitary Islands Road remains closed between Blackadder Road and Coral Street at Corindi Beach due to flooding.

- Failford Road remains closed between Mill Road and The Lakes Way at Failford due to flooding.

- Giinagay Way is closed between Warrell Creek and Nambucca Heads.

- Maitland Vale Road is closed at Maitland between Melville Ford Road and Luskintyre Road.

For up to date information visit livetraffic.com.

NSW Police have also

coffs harbour floods nsw ses
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    CCTV clue in sex attacker hunt

    CCTV clue in sex attacker hunt
    • 20th Mar 2021 12:28 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SES deployed south to 'help mates' through floods and rain

        Premium Content SES deployed south to 'help mates' through floods and rain

        News State Emergency Service volunteers from the region head south to assist with storm and flood works on the Mid North Coast.

        Hot real estate: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’

        Premium Content Hot real estate: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’

        Property Real estate agent explains he’s never seen a bigger boom: SEE PICS

        Fear developers will take advantage of koala code

        Premium Content Fear developers will take advantage of koala code

        Environment A mayor is concerned the new koala SEPP has been an oversight

        High school tackles bullying with new online safety program

        Premium Content High school tackles bullying with new online safety program

        News A year-long program aimed at keeping children safe online launched