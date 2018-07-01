UPDATE: Two arrested after Cabarita lockdown

A man was assaulted in West Mackay on Tuesday night

UPDATE:

TWO people have been arrested after police locked down several streets in Bogangar this evening.

Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Wayne Starling said police had just arrested a man and a woman, after they had been holed up at a unit at the Diamond Beach Resort off Tweed Coast Rd.

It is believed the man was wanted in connection with a stolen car following a pursuit last night.

Duty Officer Inspector Matt Kehoe said police were called to the unit complex around 4pm today after a stolen vehicle involved in a police pursuit overnight was located.

Several streets around the complex were cordoned off with the man and woman holed up inside the unit.

"At around about 6.45pm a male and female ran from that unit at the resort and were arrested a short time later by police,” Insp Kehoe said.

"No persons were injured.”

Insp Kehoe said the man, 26, and the woman had been transported to Tweed Heads Police Station for questioning.

He said no child had been involved in the incident and no gunshots had been fired.

Police are still searching the unit for evidence, he said.

Earlier 6.20pm:

POLICE have cordoned off several roads at Bogangar as they search for a man believed to be holed up at a unit complex along Tweed Coast Road.

Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Wayne Starling said police had cordoned off the area around 5pm after locating a man wanted in connection with a stolen car.

Reports on social media indicate several roads have been cut off around the Diamond Beach Resort, bordered by Tweed Coast Rd and Hastings St at Bogangar, with residents ordered to stay inside.

Several police officers, including the police helicopter, are reportedly in the area.

Supt Starling said reports a five year-old child was caught up in the siege were not accurate.

More to come.