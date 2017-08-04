23°
Kidnapped and found badly burnt by the road: Accused in court

Alina Rylko
| 4th Aug 2017 4:00 PM Updated: 4:00 PM
Aydin Christopher Brown, as pictured on his Facebook account.
Aydin Christopher Brown, as pictured on his Facebook account. Contributed

DETAILS of an alleged attempted murder where a badly burned victim was found on the side of a road at Kunghur have emerged following the appearance of two men at Tweed Heads Local Court this week.

A passing motorist was the first to notice injured man, Benn Peterson of Burringbar, next to a spot fire on the side of Kyogle Rd near Uki on Sunday, July 23, at about 7:30pm.

The 35-year-old man, who had suffered significant burns to his body, was treated at the scene by the motorist and a local doctor before being airlifted to Royal Brisbane Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A burnt out white Holden Commodore utility, which was seized for forensic examination, was located nearby.

Police allege Commissioners Creek man Aydin Christopher Brown and Nobbys Creek man Mark Gary Brown (not related) attacked Mr Peterson in an attempt to kill him earlier that night.

Police allege a second victim - Phillip Green - was with Mr Peterson that night, when he was kidnapped by the accused and placed in the back of the ute.

Mr Green, 36, was injured after jumping from the moving ute, but managed to escape by hiding in nearby bushland.

The accused men were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, each charged with two offences stemming from the attacks.

Aydin Brown, 29, was charged with attempted murder and kidnapping (special aggravated) and appeared at Tweed Heads Local Court on Thursday, represented by duty defence lawyer Carl Edwards.

He did not enter a plea and was formally refused bail to appear at the same court on Wednesday, August 23.

Mark Brown, 28, was charged with attempted murder and kidnapping (special aggravated) on Thursday and appeared in the same court on Friday (August 4).

Court documents showed defence solicitor Amanda Fawaz argued Mark Brown be granted bail to help care for his nine-week-old baby, but his bail was formally refused.

He will also appear next at Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday, August 23.

Tweed Byron Local Area Command crime manager Detective Inspector Brendon Cullen said police were still investigating the motives behind the alleged attack.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  editors picks kunghur man set alight tweed byron local area command police uki

