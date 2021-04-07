Updated: Full list of closed roads on the Northern Rivers

Northern Rivers council have updated the list of closed roads.

Northern Rivers council have updated the list of closed roads.

Crews from different council areas have inspected the network and provided an update on water over the roads.

Others may be closed during the day. The information be updated at MyRoadInfo.com.au.

Ballina Shire Council

Closed due to floodwaters:

Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek: CAUTION WATER OVER ROAD – PROCEED WITH

Caution

Boundary Road at Marom Creek

Dalwood Road at Gum Creek Weir

Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing

Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways

Lindendale Road at Marom Creek

Marom Creek Creek Road at Gum Creek

Marom Creek Road at Yellow Creek

Watson’s Lane at Emigrant Creek

Byron Shire Council

Closed

The Pocket Rd at Billinudgel (Closed). Water over road.

Northern Rivers councils have updated their road information.

Kyogle Council

Closed

Baileys Bridge Road – water over bridge

Ferndale Road – water over bridge

Hootons Road – Culvert approx. 5.3km from Clarence Way – collapsed 4m diameter culvert approximately 5.3km from Clarence Way – no through access – please use Tabulam Road – closed until further notice.

Iron Pot Creek Road – Montgomerys Bridge – Closed to vehicles – remains open to pedestrian traffic – detour via Ghinni Ghi Road and Logans Bridge Road R.F. O’Reilly Bridge.

Joes Box Road – culvert collapsed past last driveway – all properties still have access – no access through to forest.

Old Tweed Road – Bridge closed. No through access to National Park

Caution

Bingeebeebra Creek Road Adams No. 1 Bridge – 20 tonne limit on bridge.

Capeen Creek Road – Capeen Creek No. 1 Bridge

Collins Creek Road – Railway overbridge – Load limits in place on railway overbridge – 8 tonne rigid, 33 tonne semi-rigid

Duck Creek Road – Curtis Dip Bridge – 20 tonne load limit

Edenville Road (Caution) – Cedar Point Bridge – 20t load limit

Fawcetts Plain Road – Scarrabelotti’s – road often underwater in heavy rainfall events – drive with care and be alert for changed road conditions

Doggies Waterhole is open but please drive with care and be alert for possible changes to road conditions such as damage to road surface and debris on road.

Intersection with Kyogle Road is open, but please proceed with caution and be alert for changed road conditions

Ghinni Ghi Road

Gooleys Road – Gooleys Bridge

Hayes Road – Timber bridge – open with caution – bridge approaches have sustained damage

10. Larsson Road (Caution)

Old Cob O Corn Bridge – 20 tonne limit

Old Lawrence Road No.1 Bridge – 5 tonne load limit

Phelps Road – Crane Bridge – 20 tonne load limit

Ryans Creek Road – Cooks Bridge – Ryans Creek Road BRIDGE CLOSED

but Ryans Creek Road No. 3 Bridge open with caution – 5 tonne load limit

Sandy Creek Road Bridge

Saunders Road Bridge – 25 tonne load limit

Slaters Road Bridge – 20 tonne limit

Tunglebung Creek Road – Maslens No.2 Bridge – 15 tonne load limit – Secombes Bridge No.2, 20 tonne limit.

Armstrongs Bridge is open.

Wyndham Road Bridge – 7 tonne load limit. Wyndham Creek Bridge – 10 tonne load limit

Yabbra Road – Haystack Creek Bridge closed but sidetrack in place.

NSW Police road closed sign.

Lismore City Council

Closed

Minyon Falls Road, Repentance Creek: Minyon Falls will be closed from 1 March to end June 2021. Rummery Park campground will remain open, via Nightcap Range.

Rock Valley Road, Jiggi (Roadworks). Please follow detours around the site via Rosehill Road, Nimbin Road, Jiggi Road and Boggumbil Road. Thank your for your patience.

Town Bridge, Town Road (off Terania Creek Road) The Channon (Closed)

Bridge closed – please use sidetrack.

Caution

Blue Knob Road

Nimbin Road: Sibley Street, Nimbin: Road Closed due to FLOOD WATERS. Please do not drive through Flood Waters. Nimbin Road, south of Shipway Road: Traffic control under traffic lights reduce to single lane (closing north bound lane). Cowlong Road (Between Palmers Road and McLeans Ridges Road): Roadworks.

Town Bridge Side Track, Town Road (off Terania Creek Road) The Channon

Wyrallah Road (RR742): Wyrallah Village. Road pavement damaged.

If it’s flooded, forget it.

Richmond Valley Council

Closed

Bora Codrington Road: BRIDGE BURNT OUT – ROAD CLOSED – Myall Creek Road to Springville Road – Bridge Replacement/Road Works – 19 February to 14 May 2021

Busbys Flat Road: ROAD CLOSED – BUSBYS FLAT ROAD, PIKAPENE – WATER OVER ROAD

Coraki Ellangowan Road, Coraki: Sandy Creek Bridge, West Coraki: BRIDGE CLOSED – DAMAGED

Elliots Road: WATER OVER ROAD at various locations: 2 Mile Creek Bridge, 6 Mile Creek Bridge, Myall Creek Bridge and other various locations. Elliots Road Unnamed Bridge:

BRIDGE DAMAGED 2 TONNE LOAD LIMIT – LIGHT VEHICLES ONLY.

Foot Bridge, Casino: BRIDGE CLOSED DUE TO VANDALISM

Hickey Street: PAVEMENT REHABILITATION –

Mount Marsh Road: BRIDGE BURNT OUT – Side Track for Light Vehicles Only. Mount Marsh Road is open. Drive with care and be alert for possible changes to road conditions such as damage to road surface and debris on road.

Naughtons Gap Road (Closed): ROAD CLOSED – Between Stones Road and Rambaldinis Road – ROAD IN VULNERABLE CONDITION – DO NOT PROCEED – Closed for an unknown period

Old Tenterfield Road: ROAD CLOSED – VARIOUS LOCATIONS – WATER THAT WAS OVER ROAD IS NOW RISING

Queensland Road (Stock Route)

Stapleton Avenue: PIPE RENEWAL – Cnr of Stapleton Ave and Diary Street

Wagner Street: PIPE REPLACEMENT FOOTPATH

Caution

Bungabee Road – BRIDGE DAMAGED 2 TONNE LOAD LIMIT

Casino Coraki Road – Double Bridges Tatham: OPEN – SPEED HAS BEEN REDUCED TO 60KM/H – Casino Coraki Road (Redhill): PAVEMENT REHABILITATION – Between Tatham Bridge and Willox Bridge – ONE LANE CLOSED

A number of roads are closed on the Northern Rivers. NCA NewsWire / Scott Powick

Tweed Shire Council

Closed

Clothiers Creek Road east of M1 – Watty Bishop Rd – Water over the road

Hogans Road – Large landslip blocking road, use alternate route.

Letitia Road – Road closed due to COVID19 restrictions. For more information refer to Council meeting of 19 November 2020 on Council’s website.

Rowlands Creek Road – Road flooded at twin causeways

Tom Merchant Drive -Pottsville – Road flooded.

Wooyung Road – Water over road

Caution

Boyds Bay Bridge: Intermittent closures of northbound Kennedy Dr exit lane by Transport for NSW for bridge pile remediation works. Lane will be closed for between 4 and 6 hours per day, one to two days a week until end of year

Clothiers Creek Road: Landslip, crews attending, use alternate route if possible

Cudgen Rd – Tweed Valley Hospital Project

Dungay Creek Road – Flood damaged causeways

Glengarrie Road – Storm damaged pavement and bitumen surface on sharp bend. Use caution

Hogans Road – Causeway damaged due to flooding

Howards Road – Flood damage to causeways. Use caution, May not be passable for 2WD vehicles.

Kyogle Road at Kunghur – Road damaged by flood water use caution TSC staff on site doing repairs

Tomewin Road – Landslip near border. Unconfirmed reports that road remains open to single lane of traffic. Use alternate route if possible.

Tweed Valley Way – North Bound at Cudgen Road – Water over one north bound lane

Tweed Valley Way southbound at M1 interchange (Oakes Ave) – Water over one south bound lane.

Urliup Road – Landslip near No.913, road open to through traffic with caution.

Note: Pottsville Road is now open.

For emergency help in floods and storms call the SES on 132 500.