Upgraded best-selling small SUV revealed ahead of Geneva

MITSUBISHI has performed major surgery on the ASX small SUV.

The ASX is 10 years old and has undergone a comprehensive update to keep it fresh and relevant in the fast evolving compact SUV segment.

Despite the little SUV's advanced age it is the most popular small SUV in the country, outselling more fancied rivals such as the Mazda CX-3 and Toyota C-HR. The updates should extend its sales lead.

The new-look Mitsubishi ASX will be officially revealed at the 2019 Geneva motor show in March.

The new Mitsubishi ASX features tougher styling.

The styling changes give the ASX a tougher look and bring it in to line with the Japanese brand's more modern machines.

Updated bumpers, grilles and new LED lights highlight the exterior changes.

Mitsubishi has also given the interior an overhaul, focusing on infotainment and connectivity.

A larger 8-inch touchscreen is coupled with an upgraded version of Mitsubishi's infotainment technology that is also compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Top-spec models will get in-built navigation as standard.

The ASX’s interior has been overhauled.

The ASX is most likely to be powered by the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine (110kW/197Nm) as the current version.

And it should follow the same route as the recently upgraded Mitsubishi Triton which had a big boost in standard safety equipment including autonomous emergency braking, blind spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert as standard.

The current Mitsubishi ASX sells in big numbers because of its highly competitive price - starting at $23,990 drive-away - and Mitsubishi could lift the price slightly and still undercut rivals.

The new ASX is expected towards the end of this year or early 2020.