Upgrades begin at Kennedy Drive boat ramp

BOATERS and fishermen are encouraged to use alternative boat ramps as work begins on the the popular Kennedy Drive boat ramp.

Starting this week, Tweed Shire Council will be improving the drainage and surface condition of the facility and will also improve trailer parking and circulation on the site.

Council's project officer Matt Lee said the work has been scheduled for this time as to avoid as much disruption to the public.

"While these works are being completed we will also be installing new bollards and clearly defining parking areas to improve public safety,” Mr Lee said.

"A chicane will also be installed in the cycleway prior to crossing the head of the boat ramp to increase awareness of other vehicles.

"Council will work to limit inconvenience over the duration of the project, however it is likely that there will be disruptions to the normal operation of the site.

Mr Lee said during the project recreational boaters and fishers are encouraged to use alternative facilities with the Dry Dock Road Boat Ramp the closest option.

For more information please contact 02 6670 2767.