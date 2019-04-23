Upset at Fishbowl Surf Tag

RIDING THE WAVE: Kingscliff's emerging star Micah Margieson following in the footsteps of his legendary dad Brendan Margieson.

RIDING THE WAVE: Kingscliff's emerging star Micah Margieson following in the footsteps of his legendary dad Brendan Margieson. Adrian Bort/Adrenaline Shots

IT HAS been a long time between drinks for the Kingscliff boardriders but last week the Kingy crew nailed it by registering their first win in 18 years at the Fishbowl Global Surf Tag held at Duranbah Beach.

Kingscliff is world famous for... let's see, the 80s Surfing Sunnyboys band led by Jeremy Oxley an Australian schoolboys champion in his day and no prizes for guessing who is the most notable. Without question, seven-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore.

There's lots of other hot surfers including Asher Pacey, Dean Bevan and Mitchell James, but it's the current crop such as Micah Margieson and Dane Henry that are but a few of the new generation hitting it up.

"We have a really strong younger generation coming through at the moment led by Micah and Dane as they have the results to show, but what the rest don't see is the 40 or so groms who show up to board riders all ripping,” team captain Mitch James said.

"The area is gradually growing and good surfers seem to be popping up everywhere and pushing each other. They are obviously the front runners and are ripping but I think it stems from them being pushed by all the new talent in the area and having to stand out around the rest.”

Fishbowl Global Surf Tag qualifier organiser Steve Harrison applauded Kingscliff's upset win.

"So good to see Kingscliff win their first Surf Tag Title in 18 years and it just goes to show that anyone can win on their day, especially in tag team surfing” he said.

"To beat Snapper, Burleigh, and D'Bah in pumping waves is massive and really puts Kingscliff in the mix to win an Australian championship.”

The all-female D'Bah team comes away undefeated to attempt to secure their fifth straight Australian title in next month's nationals.

It's a feat that has never been achieved before since Surf Tag started in 2001.

D'Bah will be up against North End, Cabarita, Burleigh Heads, North Narrabeen, Queenscliff, North Shelly and Werri Beach with the Women's Semi Finals being held on Friday, May 10, followed by the four team final on Saturday, May 11.

In the men's the Snapper Rocks Surfriders will be heading south to defend their 2018 Australian title and will face some stiff competition from last year's runners-up Elouera Boardriders as well current NSW Champions Maroubra United.

Men's teams competing - Kingscliff, Snapper, Burleigh Heads, D'Bah, Palm Beach, LeBa, Kirra, North End, Maroubra, North Narrabeen, Elouera, Scarborough, North Avalon, Merewether, North Shelly, Sandon Point, Curl Curl, Avoca, Cronulla and Werri Beach. Manly's Queenscliff Beach will play host for both finals.