Menu
Login
Tweed Police have concerns for the welfare of Michael Wood, who has gone missing from Kurrajong - Tweed Mental Health Unit.
Tweed Police have concerns for the welfare of Michael Wood, who has gone missing from Kurrajong - Tweed Mental Health Unit. Tweed Byron Police District
News

Urgent search for missing man

Aisling Brennan
by
7th Feb 2019 10:15 AM

TWEED Byron Police District are calling on the community to help locate Michael Woods.

Mr Woods was last seen leaving Kurrajong Tweed Mental Health Unit on Tuesday, February 5.

Police are concerned for the welfare of Mr Woods, who has no fixed address and left the facility without any shoes.

Mr Woods is known to frequent the Byron Bay and Lismore areas.

Anyone who sees Mr Woods is urged to contact Tweed Heads Police on 07 55069499 or Tweed Heads Mental Unit on 07 5506 7300.

missing person tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    How to protect yourself online

    How to protect yourself online

    News FROM business owners to those at home, this month's information session on cyber security will offer simple and effective tips to protect yourself

    Residents fear fire threat

    Residents fear fire threat

    News Community urges better maintenance

    Uki art exhibition faces axe

    Uki art exhibition faces axe

    News Resident complaint threatens popular community event

    Tweed water supply contamination warning

    Tweed water supply contamination warning

    Environment Red alert issued for blue-green algae in Bray Park Weir.