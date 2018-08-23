Urliup Road to shut to allow for flood repairs

Urliup Road will be closed to through traffic for five weeks to allow contractors to repair two landslips from last year's floods.

Urliup Road will be closed to through traffic for five weeks to allow contractors to repair two landslips from last year's floods. Rob Wright

URLIUP Road will be shut for up to five weeks, while council contractors work to repair two landslips from last year's floods.

In a note issued today, Tweed Shire Council warned two sections of the steep narrow road, which connects Bilambil and Murwillumbah, will be closed from Monday two allow contractors to repair the landslips.

No traffic will be able to pass through the closed sections, which will be closed one after the other starting next Monday, August 27.

The repairs come almost 18 months after the devastating March 2017 floods, which caused significant damage to infrastructure across the Tweed.

The two consecutive closures will make Urliup Road a no-through road for five weeks.

Council said the first closure would take place between 913-999 Urliup Road will run from Monday, August 27 to Friday, September 7, inclusive. The second closure between 1039-1110 Urliup Rd will run from Monday, September 10 to Friday, September 28, inclusive.

Signage at the entry points to Urliup Road will advise through traffic not to proceed. Those signs will be placed at the intersections of Urliup/Dulguigan roads and Urliup/Carool/Bilambil roads.

Local residents will be able to enter Urliup Road but will not be able to pass through the closed sections. However, they all will be able to access their property driveways but may have to detour via Dulguigan, Hogans and Bilambil roads.

The school bus will have to pick up and drop off children at set points due to a lack of turnaround options on Urliup Road. The new pick up/drop off points are:

1110 Urliup Road for northbound travel, and

587 Urliup Road for southbound travel.

Rubbish bin collections will not be affected as the contractor, Crosana, has made suitable arrangements so that no changes to the current schedule are required.