US Admiral to retire over 'bad judgement'

by ROBERT BURNS
8th Jul 2019 12:55 PM

THE four-star admiral set to become the US Navy's top officer on August 1 will instead retire, after being criticised for poor judgment regarding a professional relationship.

Admiral William Moran had been confirmed to succeed Adm. John Richardson as chief of naval operations and as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer released a statement saying:

"Adm. Bill Moran recently brought to my attention that over the past two years he maintained a professional relationship with an individual who was held accountable and counselled for failing to meet the values and standards of the Naval profession,"

"This decision has caused me to call his judgment into question. Therefore, today I accepted Adm. Moran's request to retire."

It's believed Spencer was referring to Moran's use of Chris Servello, who was removed from a position as public affairs advisor after being accused of making unwanted sexual passes to junior officers at a Navy Christmas party.

Moran's downfall adds to a long list of leadership questions facing the Pentagon, which has been operating without a Senate-confirmed defence secretary since Jim Mattis resigned in December 2018.

