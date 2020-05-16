Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A US court has rejected President Donald Trump's effort to end a lawsuit alleging his ownership of a hotel violates constitutional anti-corruption provisions.
A US court has rejected President Donald Trump's effort to end a lawsuit alleging his ownership of a hotel violates constitutional anti-corruption provisions.
Politics

US court reinstates lawsuit on Trump hotel

by Denise Lavoie
16th May 2020 7:18 AM

A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit accusing US President Donald Trump of illegally profiting off the presidency through his luxury Washington DC hotel.

The lawsuit brought by the state of Maryland and the District of Columbia claimed Trump has violated the emoluments clause of the US constitution by accepting profits through foreign and domestic officials who stay at the Trump International Hotel.

US District Judge Peter Messitte refused to dismiss the lawsuit but his ruling was overturned in July by a three-judge panel of the Richmond-based 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

The judges found that the two jurisdictions lack standing to pursue their claims against the president and granted a rare writ of mandamus, directing Messitte to throw out the lawsuit.

But on Thursday, the panel's ruling was overturned by the full court of 15 judges. In a 9-6 ruling, a divided court found that the three-judge panel overstepped its authority when it ordered Messitte to dismiss the lawsuit.

The hotel, just blocks from the White House, quickly became a hot spot for lobbyists and foreign officials after it reopened in 2016 shortly before Trump was elected president.

Trump's lawyers had argued that Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and District Attorney General Karl Racine - both Democrats - lack authority to sue the president in his official capacity.

They also insisted that the emoluments clause only bars compensation made in connection with services provided in his official capacity or in "an employment-type relationship" with a foreign or domestic government.

Frosh and Racine argued that hotels in their jurisdictions suffer "competitive injury" because officials hoping to curry favour with the president are more likely to stay at his hotel.

In October, Trump's company said it is exploring the sale of the hotel after nearly three years of complaints alleging he is profiting off the presidency.

Originally published as US court reinstates lawsuit on Trump hotel

court donald trump

Just In

    Anna's lockdown dating shock

    Anna's lockdown dating shock
    • 16th May 2020 6:58 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmers claim rural strategy complaints fell on deaf ears

        premium_icon Farmers claim rural strategy complaints fell on deaf ears

        News Farmers have slammed the new Tweed Rural Land Strategy, ­claiming the document will harm the thing it aims to protect.

        • 16th May 2020 6:00 AM
        Pubs and clubs: Who’s opening in Tweed this weekend

        premium_icon Pubs and clubs: Who’s opening in Tweed this weekend

        Business Patrons have been left confused by the latest easing of restrictions

        BREAKING: NRRRL set for a 10-round competition

        premium_icon BREAKING: NRRRL set for a 10-round competition

        News NORTHERN Rivers Regional Rugby League will be back this season.

        Reality of COVID-19 impact on Tweed’s hospitality industry

        premium_icon Reality of COVID-19 impact on Tweed’s hospitality industry

        News The group's restaurants would not reopen under the 10-person rule