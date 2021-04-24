Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The United States should resume Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccinations, an expert panel recommended to health authorities, after blood clot concerns.
The United States should resume Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccinations, an expert panel recommended to health authorities, after blood clot concerns.
Health

US experts recommend resuming J&J Covid vaccinations

24th Apr 2021 7:33 AM

The United States should resume Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccinations, an expert panel recommended to health authorities on Friday, after a pause prompted by blood clot concerns.

"The Janssen Covid-19 vaccine is recommended for persons 18 years of age and older in the US population under the FDA, emergency use authorization," the group covened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. cyj/jm/ft

Originally published as US experts recommend resuming J&J; Covid vaccinations

coronavirus covid-19 vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Army to sparkly: How this ‘diva’ is supporting veterans

        Premium Content Army to sparkly: How this ‘diva’ is supporting veterans

        Business This Pottsville earring maker is empowering women with her creative flare while also supporting other veterans with a unique collection.

        New date set for popular North Coast triathlon

        Premium Content New date set for popular North Coast triathlon

        News The triathlon had been postponed in March due to the northern New South Wales...

        Air Force will be seen over our skies this Anzac Day

        Premium Content Air Force will be seen over our skies this Anzac Day

        News Full list of places and times so you can see the F/A-18F Super Hornet in our...

        Inside of brothel looks ‘like a bad 70s porno’

        Premium Content Inside of brothel looks ‘like a bad 70s porno’

        Opinion Our readers thoughts on running a brothel