US halts funding to World Health Organisation

NatalieW4
by
15th Apr 2020 8:33 AM

 

US President Donald Trump has announced America will no longer give funding to the World Health Organisation.

The unprecedented move was announced by the president a short time ago.

Mr Trump said the US would halt funding to the WHO, accusing the organisation of putting political correctness above saving lives.

"Our countries are now experiencing - look all over the world - tremendous death and economic devastation because those tasked with protecting us by being truthful and transparent failed to do so," he said.

"It would have been so easy to be truthful. And so much death has been caused by their mistakes.

"We will continue to engage with the WHO to see if it can make meaningful reforms. For the time being, we will redirect global health and directly work with others."

coronavirus covid-19 donald trump usa world health organisaton

