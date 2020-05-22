Menu
Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi entrance
US naval base shooting 'terrorism-related'

by Lolita C. Baldor and Michael Balsamo
22nd May 2020 9:08 AM

A shooting at a Texas naval air station that wounded a sailor and left the gunman dead is being investigated as "terrorism-related," the FBI says.

The shooting began around 6.15am local time on Thursday at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi.

The gunman tried to speed through a gate at the base in a vehicle and opened fire on security workers, US officials told The Associated Press.

A female sailor who is a member of the security force at the base was struck but was able to roll over and hit a switch that raised a barrier, stopping the vehicle from getting onto the base.

The man got out of the vehicle and was killed in an exchange of gunfire with security personnel, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details about an ongoing investigation.

Initially there was concern that shooter might have had explosives, the officials said, But Navy explosive experts did not find any.

The injured sailor was treated for a minor injury at a hospital and discharged, according to a statement from the station command.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as "terrorism-related," FBI Special Agent Leah Greeves said at a news conference on Thursday, and investigators were working to determine whether a second person of interest was at large in the community.

"We are working diligently with our state, local and federal partners on this investigation, which is fluid and evolving."

Greeves did not elaborate on a potential motive or specify what led investigators to believe the shooting is related to terrorism.

Federal investigators also did not provide any information about the "potential second related person of interest at large in the community" or why they believe that is the case.

The shooting comes months after a Saudi Air Force officer who was training at a Navy base in Pensacola, Florida, killed three US sailors and wounded eight other people in a shooting that American officials described as an act of terrorism.

The country's top federal law enforcement officials said this week that the gunman in December's attack, Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, had been in touch with al-Qaeda operatives about planning and tactics in the months before the shooting. Alshamrani was killed by a sheriff's deputy.

