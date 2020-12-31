Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Music

US rapper’s music video filming descends into COVID chaos

by Nathan Edwards
31st Dec 2020 12:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A music video filming for a US rapper in Byron Bay turned to mayhem on Wednesday night, with the large gathering slammed for causing damage and breaching COVID restrictions.

Businesses were left to clean up the "horrific" mess on Thursday morning after glass bottles were smashed and properties damaged when dozens gathered for the filming of Ron "Necro" Braunstein's new music video.

Footage posted to social media captures a large group out front of the restaurant Fishheads in Johnson Street and others on the venue's roof.

Police are seen arriving, causing members of the crowd to run from the scene.

 

 

A large crowd gathers in Byron Bay for the shooting of Ron “Necro” Braunstein’s new music video.
A large crowd gathers in Byron Bay for the shooting of Ron “Necro” Braunstein’s new music video.

Many on social media were critical of the group's actions, with one person commenting "Dear Covid. Welcome to the Bay. Enjoy your stay".

Another said "the smashed glass up there this morning was horrific".

"Imagine being an ER nurse in Byron (right now) and having to treat drug and alcohol. You'd be nervous and furious," another person wrote.

 

 

 

A video shoot for an American Rapper on the main street of Byron Bay turned into madness overnight, with a local business left to clean up the “horrific” mess this morning.
A video shoot for an American Rapper on the main street of Byron Bay turned into madness overnight, with a local business left to clean up the “horrific” mess this morning.

 

 

The Courier-Mail has reached out to Mr Braunstein for comment.

Fishheads restaurant staff said no one was available for comment when asked about the incident.

The incident is the latest in a string of mass gatherings at Byron Bay, which included a large beach party attended by a few hundred revellers which left Belongil Beach covered in discarded bottles, beer cartons and eskies.

NSW Police earlier this week issued a statement regarding a number of parties they have had to attend in Byron Bay in recent weeks.

They reminded people that COVID restrictions in NSW allowed only 100 people to gather outside in a public place.

Originally published as US rapper's music video filming descends into COVID chaos

byron bay ron necro braunstein

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Accused dealer charged after North Coast drug bust

        Premium Content NAMED: Accused dealer charged after North Coast drug bust

        Crime The accused will now spend New Year’s Eve behind bars after a police operation.

        5 North Coast mums who have been hauled before the courts

        Premium Content 5 North Coast mums who have been hauled before the courts

        News Some mothers found themselves on the wrong side of the law

        Online platform puts a spoke in bike thieves’ wheels

        Premium Content Online platform puts a spoke in bike thieves’ wheels

        News There is much-needed new tech to deter thieves from upmarket bikes

        330 PHOTOS: What 2020 looked like on the Northern Rivers

        Premium Content 330 PHOTOS: What 2020 looked like on the Northern Rivers

        News The Northern Star has been there to record year of highs and lows.