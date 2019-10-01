Menu
News

US support for impeaching Trump hits 45%

by Chris Kahn
1st Oct 2019 8:54 AM

The number of Americans who believe President Donald Trump should be impeached has risen by 8 percentage points over the past week, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll..

The poll result comes as Democrats began an inquiry into allegations he pressured Ukraine to smear his top Democratic political rival Joe Biden.

The September 26-30 opinion poll found that 45 per cent of adults believe Republican Trump "should be impeached," compared with 37 per cent in a similar poll that ran last week.

Another 41 per cent said that Trump should not be impeached and 15 per cent said they "don't know."

Among Democrats, 74 per cent said Trump should be impeached, up 8 points over the past week, while 13 per cent of Republicans supported impeachment, up 3 points. It was unchanged among independents at 37 per cent.

The poll also found that two out of three American adults, including nearly half of Republicans, said any elected official "should be removed" from office if they work with a foreign government to attack a political rival.

