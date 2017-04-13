Use Easter to reconnect, says flood recovery coordinator

FLOOD recovery centres across the North Coast have been called on to help 830 households, including 360 at Murwillumbah.

Flood recovery coordinator Euan Ferguson told Tweed Daily News the figures included requests for emergency accommodation, rubbish collection and financial assistance.

"Accommodation has been an ongoing priority for us and just getting a handle on everyone who needs accommodation because we're finding not everyone is going to the recovery centres, so that's been an ongoing priority,” he said.

"The clean up, it's still tailing off, so the clean up and removal of rubbish.

"The business park at South Murwillumbah is looking tremendous compared to what it was a week ago, so all that had been put out and contractors ... have loaded it on tip trucks and it goes to landfill.

"But there still are a number of points where we're still catching up.”

Mr Ferguson said recovery centres had been overwhelmed by the goodwill of locals, with donations exceeding demand.

He said if people wanted to help the best way now was financially, with contributions to the Tweed Mayor Appeal Fund or to their preferred flood assistance charity.

In addition to assisting people with issues such as accommodation and rubbish removal, the recovery coordinator said his teams of support staff had been kept busy focusing on the re-establishment of small businesses.

Statistics the recovery team collected in surveys of flood-affected regions of New South Wales suggested 77% of businesses planned on remaining in operation, while 4% expected to close and 4% wanted to move to a new location.

"Particularly here in South Murwillumbah, there has been some discussion as to whether there should be some consideration for moving the business park to a new location and it's something the council is doing work on at the moment,” Mr Ferguson said.

"Importantly, a number of businesses are saying they need cash to keep on going.”