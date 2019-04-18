Menu
Gmail is not working for some users.
Technology

Users report global Gmail outages

by Frank Chung
18th Apr 2019 10:04 AM | Updated: 10:40 AM

Internet users have flooded social media with reports of Gmail outages.

According to the Outage Report website, hundreds of people have complained of being unable to log into Gmail since just after 5pm US eastern time (7am AEST). The outages appear to be affecting users in the US, UK, India, Singapore, Europe and Australia.

"We're sorry, but your Gmail account is temporarily unavailable," read one login error message posted to Twitter. "We apologise for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes."

The issue had been resolved by around 10am AEST, according to Google. "The problem with Gmail should be resolved," a spokeswoman said in a statement.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better."

On its dashboard page, Google said it would "conduct an internal investigation of this issue and make appropriate improvements to our systems to help prevent or minimise future recurrence".

