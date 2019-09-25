Menu
Ute flips after colliding with parked car at Banora Point

Michael Doyle
by
25th Sep 2019 9:37 AM
A DRIVER was able to get out of their vehicle after it was flipped on its side last night. 

The Banora Point Fire and Rescue service reported the ute collided with a parked car on Terranora Rd, Banora Point, just after 6pm on Tuesday evening. 

The service reported on their Facebook page the driver was able to exit the ute themselves before emergency crews arrived at the scene. 

Debris was removed from the roadway and absorbent material was applied to the leaking fluids

banora point nsw fire and rescue terranora rd
Tweed Daily News

