Menu
Login
The University of Technology Sydney has rolled out ‘all-gender’ bathrooms in support of gender diversity.
The University of Technology Sydney has rolled out ‘all-gender’ bathrooms in support of gender diversity.
News

Aussie uni rolls out ‘all gender’ bathrooms

7th Feb 2019 5:06 PM

THE University of Technology Sydney has rolled out "all-gender" bathrooms in support of gender diversity.

The university has introduced the concept in a bid to "make students feel safe and welcome on campus".

While the university already has unisex bathrooms, some students felt this wasn't inclusive enough.

A statement from UTS reads: "Some people within our community don't identify with traditional binary genders (male and female).

"Others don't feel comfortable using a bathroom designated by gender, sometimes because they've had a negative experience using a single-gender bathroom due to their appearance or gender identity.

"All gender bathrooms provide a space that can be used comfortably by everyone."

While unisex toilets are marked with male and female symbols, the all-gender bathrooms include an additional symbol - as well as the words "All Gender" - to acknowledge gender diversity.

They can be found across nine of the university's buildings.

News.com.au has contacted the UTS Queer Collective for comment.

More Stories

bathrooms editors picks gender university

Top Stories

    Urgent search for missing man

    Urgent search for missing man

    News THE man was last seen leaving a mental health unit on the North Coast.

    How to protect yourself online

    How to protect yourself online

    News The simple steps you can take to protect yourself online

    Residents fear fire threat

    Residents fear fire threat

    News Community urges better maintenance

    Uki art exhibition faces axe

    Uki art exhibition faces axe

    News Resident complaint threatens popular community event