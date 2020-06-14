M'bah man recognised for lifelong service to beachgoers

Hugh Small spent more than four decades dedicating his life to keeping beachgoers safe at Kingscliff.Picture: File.

HUGH Small spent more than four decades dedicating his life to keeping beachgoers safe at Kingscliff.

As well as actively patrolling the beach as a surf life saver, Hugh was the coach of the Tweed Athletics Training Squad, on the management committee for Murwillumbah Swimming Club and was the founder and coach of the Murwillumbah Running Club.

Supporting the Tweed community was the fabric of Hugh's life, so it was only fitting he was recognised for his lifelong service.

On Monday, Hugh was awarded an Order of Australia medal as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours.

Hugh said he had no idea who nominated him for the award, but was "utterly amazed" when he heard the news.

"After all, I only did what I enjoyed doing," he said.

Hughs journey into surf life saving started when he followed in his fathers footsteps and joined the Cudgen Headland Surf Life Saving Club in 1963.

He completed the bronze medal test the same year and patrolled the beaches until 2009 when his oncologist insisted he stop.

Hugh's wife, Rae Small, said he suffered from aggressive cancers, which changed his life, but Hugh kept training children until 2011.

"Hugh has never complained about his predicament, he just gets on with it," she said.

Hugh's sons, Stuart and Owen, were the reason Hugh and Rae were heavily involved with sport and training.

"Rae and I were involved in the swimming club with our sons," he said.

"The boys joined the Cubs and played soccer so that was another involvement for Rae and myself.

"I also had an enjoyable few years with the Murwillumbah Jaycees.

"My years coaching local school children with athletics was very rewarding, many friendships have remained."

Hugh was a competitor at the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships in 1966 and the NSW Surf Life Saving Championships in 1966 and 1968.

He was assistant treasurer from 1965 to 1967 and 1993 to 1994, gear steward from 1965 to 1966 and clubhouse director from 1965 to 1966 and 1968 to 1969.

Hugh was treasurer of the Cudgen Headland SLS Club from 1994 to 1998 and 2000 to 2002.

He became a life member in 1994 and was a member of Cudgen Headlands SLSC Old Boys Association between 2000 and 2019.

Hugh also received the 40 Year National Patrol Service Award from Surf Life Saving Australia.